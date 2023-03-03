The January ISM Services PMI rocketed to its biggest monthly gain since June 2020.

Later on Friday, 3 March 2023 we get the February result:

Due at 1500 GMT, 10am US Eastern time.

Another solid report is expected, with a small dip from January's 55.2.

Note that services make up over 80% of the US economy. The December (weak) and January (strong) reports triggered much of the FX, rates, and equity market volatility so far this year.