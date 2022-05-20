Bullard
Summary: Bullard stayed away from the idea of raising more than 50 basis points, Although he stuck to the 3.5% end of year Fed funds target. He also sees growth remaining strong at 2.5% – 3% this year with unemployment perhaps moving below 3% by the end of the year. As a result, he does not see a recession and even said that he does not see a recession next year as his best case. Him him

Values at the end of the interview show:

  • S&P index -90.38 points or -2.32% at 3810.40
  • NASDAQ index -352.25 points or -3.09% at 11036.25
  • 2 year yield 2.558%
  • 10 year yield 2.71%