Fed's Bullard on FOXBusiness
Prices as Bullard begins his interview:
S&P index -83.5 points or -2.14% at 3817.01
index -329 points or -2.88% at 11060 NASDAQ
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
Read this Term 2 year yield, 2.562%
10 year yield, 2.783%
Comments:
I agree that 50 basis points is a good plan for now
market repricing is partly due to Fed, partly due to prices before the downturn
Wants to get the rate to 3.5% by the end of the year
The faster you get rates higher and get inflation expectations under control, the more room we have to lower rates
Can see lowering rates in 2023 or 2024 if we get
under control inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term I don't see stagflation as a scenario. Don't see 1970s style market with recession and higher inflation.
It seems we have a very good economy
The economy should slow down but it should still be above trend during 2022.
I don't see anything stopping unemployment going below 3% this year We will need higher interest rates to keep inflation under control See growth faster in the 2nd half of the year.
Sees US growth of 2.5% or 3% this year above potential rate of 1.75% to 2.0%.
We have a 2nd reopening going on with people getting used to getting out of the pandemic. People are getting out and about and that will lead to strong consumption this year Don't see a recession this year
Don't see a recession next year, not my base case Recessions come because of some really bid shock. There can be some, but I don't see a really big shock. We want to see all the measures of inflation moving in the same direction. Unfortunately that is to the upside now.
Inflation is very tough on low and medium income households and on renters
Some businesses are going to get punched in the face as consumers substitute basic necessities for luxuries I think this disinflationary pressures will come through the product cycle as companies become afraid of raising prices. Corporations think of better ways to increase productivity and lower costs
Quantitative tightening is an important part of our policy We have that teed up to start June 1
It is not just the US that is pursuing this policy. It is all central banks around the world All things equal, QT should put pressure to the upside on rates. Him him
Summary: Bullard stayed away from the idea of raising more than 50 basis points, Although he stuck to the 3.5% end of year Fed funds target. He also sees growth remaining strong at 2.5% – 3% this year with unemployment perhaps moving below 3% by the end of the year. As a result, he does not see a recession and even said that he does not see a recession next year as his best case. Him him
Values at the end of the interview show:
S&P index -90.38 points or -2.32% at 3810.40
NASDAQ index -352.25 points or -3.09% at 11036.25
2 year yield 2.558%
10 year yield 2.71%
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW