Fed Gov. Adriana Kugler is scheduled to speak at the top of the hour. She is due to speak about the economic outlook and monetary policy at the Brookings Institution, in Washington DC.

Kugler joined the Federal Reserve Board in September 2023 and is the first Latino to serve on the board. She has not spoken a lot publicly. I would expect her comments are in line with the Fed Chair.

Meanwhile, the Dow Industrial Average is up 0.41% in the S&P index is up 0.67%. The NASDAQ index is up 0.80% going into her speech.

In the US debt market, 2-year yield is at 4.387% -2.1 basis points. The 10 year yield is at 4.098% +0.6 basis points.

You can watch Gov. Kugler speak live by clicking on the following link: https://www.brookings.edu/events/a-conversation-with-federal-reserve-governor-adriana-d-kugler/