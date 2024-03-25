1225 GMT / 0825 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on "Equitable Economic Development" before the University of Cincinnati Real Estate Center's March Roundtable, in Cincinnati, Ohio

1305 GMT / 0905 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee is interviewed on Yahoo Finance

1430 GMT / 1030 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook gives lecture, "The Dual Mandate and the Balance of Risks" before "Ec10b: Principles of Economics Lecture" event hosted by Harvard University