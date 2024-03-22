0900 US Eastern time / 1300 GMT: Powell gives welcome remarks before a "Fed Listens" event to hear perspectives on current economic conditions and how the pandemic experience has reshaped the economy and the workforce

1000 US Eastern time / 1400 GMT: Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson moderates "Panel 2: Industry Perspectives" before a "Fed Listens: event to hear perspectives on current economic conditions and how the pandemic experience has reshaped the economy and the workforce (same event as Powell)

1200 US Eastern time / 1600 GMT: Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participates in virtually in discussion, “International Economic and Monetary Design”

1600 US Eastern time / 2000 GMT: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on "Household Finance" before the 2024 Household Finance Conference organized by the Financial Services Innovation Lab at the Georgia Institute of Technology

