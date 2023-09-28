Powell will be speaking after the close of US Regular Trading Hours. All times listed below are US Eastern time. Add 4 hours for the GMT hours (eg Powell at 1600 US Eastern time is 2000 GMT).

09:00 Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee gives a policy speech onsite before the Peterson Institute for International Economics

13:00 (VIA PRE-RECORDED VIDEO) Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook gives closing remarks before hybrid Minorities in Banking Forum hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

16:00 Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives opening remarks and participates in moderated discussion before hybrid "Conversation with the Chair: A Teacher Town Hall Meeting”

19:00 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "The New Job Hierarchy" before the Money Marketeers of New York University