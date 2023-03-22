The market was pricing in 81% of a 25 bps hike before the decision while the vast majority of economists were also predicting a hike with a handful predicting no change or a cut

Prior rate was 4.50-4.75%

Ahead of the decision, the market was pricing in a year end target rate at 4.36%, that's fallen to 4.26% since

May 3 meeting was priced at 4.93% before the meeting, now up to 4.96%

Year-end dot unchanged at 5.1%

Fed statement deletes reference to 'ongoing increases' in rates

US banking system is sound and resilient

Recent developments are likely to result in tighter credit conditions but extent of effects is uncertain

FOMC anticipates 'some additional policy firming may be appropriate'

The US dollar is lower across the board on the headlines as the market knee-jerks as dovish reaction. On the dot plot, it's notable how broad the consenus is at 5.00-5.25% as the year-end level. It will be interesting how hard Powell pushes on the idea of staying there through year end.

Here's a redline of the FOMC statement from @newsquawk.

