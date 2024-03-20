Fed funds target range remains 5.25-5.50%, as widely expected

Previously, the key line was "The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent" -- this was unchanged

Statement says job gains have remained strong, rather than "job gains have moderated since early last year but remain strong"

Repeats: Inflation has eased over the past year but remains elevated

Dots continue to show 75 bps in cuts this year but show fewer in 2025 and 2026

2024 core PCE median seen at 2.6% vs 2.4% prior

Central tendency on PCE inflation edges up

No mention in the statement of the balance sheet or tapering

The Fed funds futures market was pricing in 74.8 bps in easing this year ahead of the decision and US 2-year yields were trading at 4.67%. USD/JPY was trading at 151.59 and EUR/USD at 1.0863.

The market is focused on the 2024 dot plot continuing to show three cuts, which is a strong hint at a June cut. The US dollar has sold off with USD/JPY down to 151.35 and EUR/USD up to 1.0891.

As for the statement, it was almost entirely unchanged.