09:05 US Eastern time, 1305 GMT: Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson speaks on the economic outlook before the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) International Insurance Forum, in Washington

09:30 US Eastern time, 1330 GMT: Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee Seminannual Hearing on Supervision and Regulation

09:30 US Eastern time, 1330 GMT: Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives brief welcome remarks before the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and the Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council event for small business

10:00 US Eastern time, 1400 GMT: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan speaks before the Texas Bankers Association 138th Annual Convention, in San Antonio, Texas

---

Eyes and ears in the US are on debt ceiling talks between politicians, there are hopes of a resolution soon:

The Fed may still have a rescue role to play though: