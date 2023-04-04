It looks to me like Mester's will be the one to listen to from this lot ... and it'll be during the Asian morning on Wednesday:

1330 US Eastern time, 1730 GMT

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook gives introductory remarks before the "Exploring Careers in Economics - Spring 2023" event hosted by the Federal Reserve - this is going to be via pre-recorded video

1345 US Eastern time, 1735 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins participates in moderated discussion on career opportunities and diversity in economics before virtual "Exploring Careers in Economics - Spring 2023" event hosted by the Federal Reserve

1845 US Eastern time, 2245 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks before the Money Marketeers of New York University Inc

Mester