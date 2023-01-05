On the schedule for Thursday US time are two speakers from the US Federal Reserve.

0920 New York time, which is 1420 GMT:

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before the Federal Reserve "Day Ahead" Conference on Financial Markets and Institutions

1320 New York time, which is 1820 GMT:

St. Louis Fed branch President James Bullard gives in-person presentation on the U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy before the CFA Society and St. Louis Rotary Club

It looks like Bullard's is likely to be the more market-interesting speech. I expect Bullard to be hawkish given the sentiment in place since the release of December meeting minutes on Wednesday:

Bullard