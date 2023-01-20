The next Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is January 31 / February 1. The media 'blackout' period begins tomorrow, on Saturday, January 21.

  • The 'blackout' policy from the Federal Reserve limits the extent to which Federal Open Market Committee participants and staff can speak publicly or grant interviews.
  • The period begins the two Saturday's preceding a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and ends the Thursday following.

Ahead of that are two speakers later today

  • 1400 GMT (0900 US ET) Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the New Jersey Bankers Economic Leadership Forum

And, getting the last word in at

  • 1800 GMT (1300 US ET) is Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller. He speaks on the economic outlook before a Council on Foreign Relations event, in New York
Christopher Waller is a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Governors have a vote on t

Christopher Waller is a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

All of the Governors have a vote on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

--

ADDED - I've just been informed that Esther George will be interviewed on Bloomberg tomorrow. Its her final interview as president and CEO of the Kansas City Federal Reserve branch.

h/t to @FadingRallies0 on Twitter