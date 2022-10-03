There does not seem to be much here that will give scope for comments on the economy nor monetary policy from the Fed officials speaking on Monday. Of course, any Q&A that follows prepared remarks are likely to result in such remarks.

1305 GMT: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome and opening remarks at the 2022 Technology-Enabled Disruption (TED) conference, hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Richmond, and Dallas

1545 GMT: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in Atlanta at "Techology-Enabled Disruption" conference organized by Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Dallas, and Richmond

1815 GMT: Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on "Payments" before the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Payments Symposium

2245 GMT:Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic moderates a discussion before the virtual 2022 Technology-Enabled Disruption (TED) conference, hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Richmond, and Dallas