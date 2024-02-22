It's a packed speakers agenda from the Fed coming up.

The times listed are in GMT / US Eastern time format:

1500 / 1000 Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson speaks on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy before a Peterson Institute for International Economics webcast

2015 / 1515 Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before an event hosted by the University of Delaware Center for Economic Education

2200 / 1700 Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in panel discussion on economic trends and outlook for 2024 and the growth of Minnesota's economy

2200 / 1700 Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook speaks on "Sources of Uncertainty in the Short Run and the Long Run" before the Annual Conference of the Julis-Rabinowitz Center for Public Policy & Finance (JRCPPF)

0035 / 1935 Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the Notre Dame Club of Minnesota and University of St. Thomas Finding Forward Speaker Series

All of them look likely to make comments pertinent to traders.