The times listed below are in GMT/US Eastern time layout:

1210/0710 Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participates virtually in "Bank Supervision and Regulation" discussion before the Seventh Annual Conference of the European Systemic Risk Board

1330/0830 Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives opening remarks before hybrid 2023 Financial Stability Conference: "Financial Stability in Times of Macroeconomic Uncertainty" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

1425/0925 Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before the in 2023 U.S. Treasury Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

1530/1030 = Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller participates in "Central Bank Digital Currency discussion before the 2nd Conference on the Economics of Central Bank Digital Currency by the Bank of Canada and Sveriges Riksbank

1535/1035 Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks on "Financial Stability" before the 2023 U.S. Treasury Markets Conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

1700/1200 Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook participates in "Global Linkages and Spillovers" discussion before the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Asia Economic Policy Conference — "Global Linkages in a Post-Pandemic World."

1700/1200 Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives introductory remarks before hybrid 2023 Financial Stability Conference: "Financial Stability in Times of Macroeconomic Uncertainty" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

1830/1330 Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is interviewed on CNBC

As head of the NY Fed Williams is vice chair of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and has a permanent vote on the Committee.