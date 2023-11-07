The times below re in the format GMT / US Eastern time:

1415 / 0915 Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participates in "Financial Technology" discussion before a 7th Annual D.C. Fintech Week event

1450 / 0950 Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid gives opening keynote before hybrid "Energy and the Economy: Reshuffling the Energy Deck" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

1500 / 1000 Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on "Using Economic Data to Understand the Economy" before the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Conference: "Beyond the Numbers 2023."

1700 / 1200 Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is moderator of a hybrid discussion organized by the Economic Club of New York

1825 / 1325 Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participates in fireside chat before hybrid "Energy and the Economy: Reshuffling the Energy Deck" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

---

Waller and Williams are the big guns in this lot, although Logan on energy will be interesting also. Logan is head of the Dallas branch and has keen insights into the energy sector.