Fed's Barkin

Richmond Fed Pres. Barkin speaking and says:

There is some easing of the hawkish rhetoric but at the same time the Fed is still set on killing inflation and not letting it reignite.

In the US debt market:

  • 2 year yield 4.152%, -1.7 basis points
  • 10 year 3.746%, unchanged
  • 30 year 3.724%, +3.1 basis point