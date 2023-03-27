Top Fed regulatory official Barr
  • Staff at Federal Reserve briefed Fed board about interest rate risk at SVB and other banks
  • SVB had inadequate risk management, supervisors found deficiencies in its liquidity risk management near the end of 2021
  • It appeared contagion from SVB could be far-reaching and damage broader banking system
  • We are prepared to use all of our tools for any size institution as needed to keep system safe
  • Recent actions demonstrate we are committed to ensuring all deposits are safe

That's interesting that Fed staff was specifically naming SVB as a risk in February, before the rout started. You have to wonder if word got out.