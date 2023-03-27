Staff at Federal Reserve briefed Fed board about interest rate risk at SVB and other banks

SVB had inadequate risk management, supervisors found deficiencies in its liquidity risk management near the end of 2021

It appeared contagion from SVB could be far-reaching and damage broader banking system

We are prepared to use all of our tools for any size institution as needed to keep system safe

Recent actions demonstrate we are committed to ensuring all deposits are safe

That's interesting that Fed staff was specifically naming SVB as a risk in February, before the rout started. You have to wonder if word got out.