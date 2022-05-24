The Fed's Bostic is on the wires saying:

He supports expeditious rate hikes to neutral, but done with intention and without recklessness

doesn't see clear signs of wage price spiral

uncertainties shroud outlook on virtually every front

The Fed remains behind the curve with regard to rates. This has the potential for the Fed to be out of synch going forward. If the economy slows because stocks and housing gets hit and the consumer retrenches, the Fed may still be focused on getting rates to neutral when they should be sitting still.

Stocks - in particular - Nasdaq stocks are sharply lower.

Interest rates moving higher are slowing housing.

Employment remains strong, but will that be the next shoe to drop?