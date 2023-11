Pleased with jobs number, it's consistent with the outlook

Hoping for minimal pain for the economy

Fed has time to watch and be patient with data

Credit is definitely tight and more will happen on that front

I do think we can get to 2% inflation without seeing a recession

The Fed blackout ended today and the usual suspects haven't made us wait for long. Bostic and Kashkari are in a tight race to become the new Bullard.