Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic is speaking ahead of the "black out period" which is a prelude to the Fed rate decision on January 31. He says:

He wants to make sure that inflation is on its way to 2% before cuts

He is open to changing his rate cut outlook if inflation and data improves

Bostic has been a bit more hawkish in his commentary this week, but is consistent with what other Fed officials who are not expecting six cuts in 2024.