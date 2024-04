The Fed's Bowman is a hawk so there was a risk of her leaning into today's bond move but she limited her comments to banking in a speech titled: Bank Mergers and Acquisitions, and De Novo Bank Formation: Implications for the Future of the Banking System

You can read it here, if that's your kind of thing.

We will hear from more Fed speakers later:

Noon ET - Williams

Noon ET - Mester

1:30 pm ET - Daly

It's a busy week for Fed speakers, check the economic calendar.