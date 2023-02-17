- Your guess is as good as mine as to what happens next in the economy
- We are not seeing what we need to on inflation, numbers are jumping around a bit
- A long way to go to get inflation back to goal
- Wants to see a consistent decline in inflation
- Says she thought data before the latest meeting showed a moderation of inflation but most recent data 'has been surprising''
- Recent data indicates we have yet to be effective and we need to raise rates until we reach a sufficiently restrictive level
The line about "a sufficiently restrictive level" is something Powell started saying in November, so it's not new.