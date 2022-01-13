Lael Brainard is in her confirmation hearing for the position of Federal Reserve Vice Chair:
- We've seen distortions in demand due to the pandemic
- We don't tell banks which sector to lend to
- We thought we would see a more-rapid resolution of supply side challenges
- We still have 3.5-5m fewer jobs than pre-pandemic
- We see a large amount of missing workers in leisure and hospitality
- I still have strong confidence we will see labor force participation improve
- We want to be ready to move forward on digital currency if Congress decides to move forward
- We will bring inflation down as quickly as we can while being consistent with a strong recovery
The comment about participation is an interesting debate at the Fed. Bullard has been clear that he believes the fall in labor force participation is secular.