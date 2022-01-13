Lael Brainard is in her confirmation hearing for the position of Federal Reserve Vice Chair:

We've seen distortions in demand due to the pandemic

We don't tell banks which sector to lend to

We thought we would see a more-rapid resolution of supply side challenges

We still have 3.5-5m fewer jobs than pre-pandemic

We see a large amount of missing workers in leisure and hospitality

I still have strong confidence we will see labor force participation improve

We want to be ready to move forward on digital currency if Congress decides to move forward

We will bring inflation down as quickly as we can while being consistent with a strong recovery

The comment about participation is an interesting debate at the Fed. Bullard has been clear that he believes the fall in labor force participation is secular.