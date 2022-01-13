Lael Brainard

Lael Brainard is in her confirmation hearing for the position of Federal Reserve Vice Chair:

  • We've seen distortions in demand due to the pandemic
  • We don't tell banks which sector to lend to
  • We thought we would see a more-rapid resolution of supply side challenges
  • We still have 3.5-5m fewer jobs than pre-pandemic
  • We see a large amount of missing workers in leisure and hospitality
  • I still have strong confidence we will see labor force participation improve
  • We want to be ready to move forward on digital currency if Congress decides to move forward
  • We will bring inflation down as quickly as we can while being consistent with a strong recovery

The comment about participation is an interesting debate at the Fed. Bullard has been clear that he believes the fall in labor force participation is secular.