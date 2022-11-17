Leaving it up to Chair Powell on how large rate hikes should be at any given meeting, steps don't matter on a macro level

In terms of how long to stay high, can moderate based on incoming data

A minimum level for restrictive policy would be 5-5.25%

Once disinflation begins, it could proceed rapidly as businesses compete

Recent retail sales data suggests household spending cushion remains

October inflation data encouraging but could easily go the other way next month

Not seeing much cooling in labor market

Fed will want to err on the side of keep rates higher for longer

Bullard continues to strike a hawkish note. That's not helping the tone in markets but everyone in markets knows his song and dance so it's not going to change anyone's thinking.