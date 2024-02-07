Fed's Collins
Boston Fed president Susan Collins is speaking and says:

  • Likely to cut rates later this year if the economy meets expectations.
  • Monetary policy is well positioned for current outlook.
  • Progress back to 2% inflation could be uneven and bumpy.
  • When cuts start, they should be gradual and methodical.
  • Supported FOMC decision to keep rates steady last week.
  • Needs more data before supporting rate cut.
  • Strong January jobs data shows why caution warranted.
  • Economy needs to moderate to get to 2% inflation.
  • Needs to see wage gains moderate to aid move to 2% inflation.
  • Recent data shows economic resilience, demand to take time to moderate.