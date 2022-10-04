SFFed President Daly
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term Inclusive economy meets jobs and price stability Inflation is not a risk, it's a reality Seeing job market vacancies fall. Pace of hiring should slow We are working toward balancing both sides of Fed mandate Supply and demand imbalance in the housing market is not solvable by the Fed We have a lot of work we can do to bring down demand
Fed Pres. Daly is telling the story like it is.
I would not expect the Fed to give in to the idea that "inflation is beat" anytime soon. The market may make that assumption (there is room for ups and downs in many markets like forex, stocks and bond given the moves to extremes), but the Fed officials will likely stick to the party line that we are in it to kill inflation, and will simply let it happen (at least in between meetings).
Nevertheless it will be interesting to see if the Fed goes ahead with the 75 and 50 basis point hikes going into the year end or shifts a little (maybe 100 bps vs 125 bps).
Having said that, the Fed has made their bed and must now sleep in it. If inflation does come down, they can deal with a policy pivot from tightening to steady policy, in 2023.
