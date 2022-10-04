SFFed President Daly

Fed Pres. Daly is telling the story like it is.

I would not expect the Fed to give in to the idea that "inflation is beat" anytime soon. The market may make that assumption (there is room for ups and downs in many markets like forex, stocks and bond given the moves to extremes), but the Fed officials will likely stick to the party line that we are in it to kill inflation, and will simply let it happen (at least in between meetings).

Nevertheless it will be interesting to see if the Fed goes ahead with the 75 and 50 basis point hikes going into the year end or shifts a little (maybe 100 bps vs 125 bps).

Having said that, the Fed has made their bed and must now sleep in it. If inflation does come down, they can deal with a policy pivot from tightening to steady policy, in 2023.