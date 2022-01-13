Highlights from the interview:

says in interview that raising rates in March is 'quite reasonable'

'misguided' to call the number of rate hikes we will need; it will depend on data

inflation is north of Fed's 2% price stability goal

labor market is roaring, except on the one metric of labor force participation

ending bond buying earlier than planned would not be worth potential market disclocations it would cause

don't want to raise rates while still buying bonds

I expect inflation to stay high for much for 2022, but to moderate

expect continued labor market gains

could start shrinking balance sheet after one or two rate hikes, certainly by end of year

pace of balance sheet reduction can be faster than last time, but should be predictable, not meeting by meeting

I don't see anything in this that adds anything at all to what we have already heard from the plethora of Fed officials we have had speak in past days.