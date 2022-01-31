The SF Fed president Mary Daly is speaking saying:
- balancing Fed two mandates is always a challenge.
- I'm not comfortable with high inflation.
- Supply chain bottlenecks are pushing prices up
- US economy is getting into a more self-sustaining path.
- When trying to get economy to a self-sustaining path, have to be gradual and not disruptive
- We are not behind the curve at all.
- I do see rate increases as early as March. In December no policy makers thought rates would go above terminal rate by end of cycle.
- What we see today is broad-based price pressures.
- Demand and supply and bounces is pushing prices up. The Fed needs to act
- there is no preset course for Fed policy; there is a lot of risks.
- If the economy progresses as I expect, it is clear it can stand partially on its own 2 feet.
- Fed does not need to keep providing extraordinary accommodation.
- You don't want to ratchet up the rates so quickly that it bridles growth too much.
- We hope that supply chains repair, and fiscal aid is rolling off.
- We need to adjust the policy rate, absolutely.
- If Fed gets to 1.25% by the end of the year, that's quite a bit of tightening, but it's still supporting in the economy.
- That balance is the appropriate thing to do.
With rates at 0.25%, Daly is thinking toward 4 tightenings if rates do get to 1.25%. At the December meeting, the FOMC members have projected three hikes but the market has priced in for an potentially five.
- Our two goals feel somewhat in tension
- Inflation is too high and labor market for disadvantaged groups is stronger than it has been a long time.
- It's time to adjust policy rate to get the economy on a sustainable path