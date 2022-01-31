SFFed President Daly

The SF Fed president Mary Daly is speaking saying:

balancing Fed two mandates is always a challenge.

I'm not comfortable with high inflation.

Supply chain bottlenecks are pushing prices up

US economy is getting into a more self-sustaining path.

When trying to get economy to a self-sustaining path, have to be gradual and not disruptive

We are not behind the curve at all.

I do see rate increases as early as March. In December no policy makers thought rates would go above terminal rate by end of cycle.

What we see today is broad-based price pressures.

Demand and supply and bounces is pushing prices up. The Fed needs to act

there is no preset course for Fed policy; there is a lot of risks.

If the economy progresses as I expect, it is clear it can stand partially on its own 2 feet.

Fed does not need to keep providing extraordinary accommodation.

You don't want to ratchet up the rates so quickly that it bridles growth too much.

We hope that supply chains repair, and fiscal aid is rolling off.

We need to adjust the policy rate, absolutely.

If Fed gets to 1.25% by the end of the year, that's quite a bit of tightening, but it's still supporting in the economy.

That balance is the appropriate thing to do.

With rates at 0.25%, Daly is thinking toward 4 tightenings if rates do get to 1.25%. At the December meeting, the FOMC members have projected three hikes but the market has priced in for an potentially five.

Our two goals feel somewhat in tension

Inflation is too high and labor market for disadvantaged groups is stronger than it has been a long time.

It's time to adjust policy rate to get the economy on a sustainable path