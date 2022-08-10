Economy will continue to grow in H2

Employment is a sign of a still-strong economy

Inflation is unnacceptably high

I expect the Fed will increase rates this year and next year

I'm optimistic in forecasting that next year core PCE inflation will be closer to 2.5%

I don't see anything here to shift the 50-75 debate. Fed officials will be happy to slow-roll it until they get another round of CPI and employment data before the Sept 21 FOMC. Implied pricing right now is 39% for 75 bps and the remainder for 50 bps.