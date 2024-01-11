Fed's Goolsbee

2023 was a 'hall of fame' year on inflation reduction

Overall CPI inflation in Dec was pretty close to what was expected

Housing inflation was a little less favorable than expected

Persistently high shelter inflation CPI may have less implication for Fed's personal consumption expenditures target

Inflation will be the primary determinant of when and how much interest rates should be cut

The Fed still has weeks and months of data to come

Can't answer the question of what we'll do at March meeting without data

Fed so far is on golden path, though it could be derailed

Unlike a year ago, the risks to golden path are on both sides

Risks include persistent housing inflation, potential supply shocks

If you would have given me the CPI numbers and today's schedule of speakers, I probably would have expected something more hawkish. But all three of them have been dismissive of the higher inflation.