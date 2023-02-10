Philadelphia Fed Pres. Harker
Philadelphia Fed Pres. Patrick Harker

The Fed comments are not panicking after the stronger-than-expected jobs report. The game plan to get rates to 5% – 5.25% seems to be the central tendency (although the door remains open for something more).

The US CPI data will be released on Tuesday with expectations of 0.5% versus 0.1% last month. The core is expected to increase by 0.4% which is the same as last month.

Of note is the prior month's were revised higher due to seasonal adjustments. The initial CPI was reported at -0.1% but was revised to +0.1% this morning. The core was initially reported as 0.3% but was revised to 0.4%.