Fed not likely to cut this year but may be able to in 2024 if inflation starts ebbing

25 bps hikes allow the Fed to manage risk

Fed needs to hike to at least 5% and stay there for some time

It will take a couple years to get inflation back to 2%

Expects US jobless rate to peak at 4.5% before ebbing

Expected rise in unemployment would not be recessionary

This is dovish stuff from Harker but a few more strong data points could change his tune. For now, this is the clearest dismissal of the jobs report to date.