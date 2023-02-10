FEd harker boxing meme
  • Fed not likely to cut this year but may be able to in 2024 if inflation starts ebbing
  • 25 bps hikes allow the Fed to manage risk
  • Fed needs to hike to at least 5% and stay there for some time
  • It will take a couple years to get inflation back to 2%
  • Expects US jobless rate to peak at 4.5% before ebbing
  • Expected rise in unemployment would not be recessionary

This is dovish stuff from Harker but a few more strong data points could change his tune. For now, this is the clearest dismissal of the jobs report to date.