Feds Jefferson: Skipping a rate increase would allow Fed officials to see more data
Feds Jefferson: Skipping a rate increase would allow Fed officials to see more data
Feds Jefferson comments push chances for a June rate hike lower.
- Holding US central bank
Central bank
A central bank is a financial institution that manages a country's monetary policy, and that often also includes issuing and/or monitoring the currency and regulating the money supply. Central banks also typically act as a lender of last resort to banks in times of financial crisis, and may also supervise and regulate banks and other financial institutions. Examples of central banks include the Federal Reserve in the United States, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan.
Read this Term policy rate constant at the current meeting should not be taken to mean rates have reached a peak for this tightening cycle
- Skipping a rate increase at coming meeting would allow Fed officials to see more data before deciding on extent of additional tightenings
- Monetary policy works with a lag, and a year is not long enough to feel the full effect
- Base case Outlook is not for recession
- Higher interest rates and lower earnings could test the ability of businesses to service debt
- Inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential.
Read this Term remains too high in progress by some measures has been slowing
- Impact of tighter credit on the economy rate remains uncertain
Fed June rate hike now seen at 33% based on Fed funds futures down from 67% chance seen before feds at Jefferson's remarks
