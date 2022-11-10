Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari

  • Our economy's potential is lower today because of the pandemic
  • Fed's job is to bring demand down to balance to lower level of supply
  • We will do what we need to do to bring inflation back down
  • Once we do I would expect interest rates to normalize
  • we are going to get inflation back down
  • if we get further help on the supply side that increases the probability of a soft landing
  • we will do everything we can to achieve a soft landing while getting inflation down - its not entirely up to the Fed though
  • I wish we had begun tightening policy sooner
  • even if we had started to tighten earlier we would still have high inflaiton
  • some things are out of our contrl on inflation
Fed kashkari drax meme