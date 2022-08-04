Business contacts tell me not looking for as many workers as before

But these are only nascent signs, labor market still quite strong

Need to see several months of monthly changes moving down on inflation

We will need to raise rates and then hold them there for awhile

We'll bring rates back down once inflation gets closer to our 2% goal

This is a clear roadmap on how to think about the path of interest rates. Right now, there's a growing likelihood that July and August CPI will be negative because of the declines in oil and gasoline prices.