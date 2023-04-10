Williams is the president of the New York Fed. As such he has a permanent voting seat on the FOMC.

  • Doesn't worry if market view on rates is different than Fed's view
  • Happy to see market rate expectations are reactive to data
  • Rate rises by the Fed were not driver of trouble at banks sparking recent stresses
  • Haven't seen clear signs of a credit tightening
Williams is participating in a moderated discussion organized by the Economics Review at NYU.