Williams is the president of the New York Fed. As such he has a permanent voting seat on the FOMC.
- important to understand that the dynamics of inflation are complicated
- says he sees CPI this year at around 3.75%, there is a lot of uncertainty around the outlook for inflation
- expects to have inflation back at 2% by 2025
- the stability of the unemployment rate has been a striking development, expects the jobless rate to gradually rise to 4 - 4.5%
- sees rent-related inflation pressures coming down sharply
- core services excluding housing have been very persistent
- Market policy expectations are tricky to measure
- Doesn't worry if market view on rates is different than Fed's view
- Happy to see market rate expectations are reactive to data
- Rate rises by the Fed were not driver of trouble at banks sparking recent stresses
- Haven't seen clear signs of a credit tightening
Williams is participating in a moderated discussion organized by the Economics Review at NYU.