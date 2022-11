Central bank has more to do to lower inflation

More rate hikes will help restore balance in economy

Expects US jobless rate to rise from 3.7% to 4.5-5.0%

Inflation to cool to 5.0-5.5% by year end and 3.0-3.5% by late 2023

Sees modest growth this year and next

Notable here is the inflation forecast for next year at 3.0-3.5%, which compares to the range of 2.6-3.5% in the Fed's SEP.