These comments on inflation coming from Williams are ironic. He spent years arguing the Fed should overshoot and floating ideas around average inflation targeting.

We are 100% committed to goals

Expect unemployment to reach around 4% next year

Expect GDP to grow less than 1% this year and rebound to 1.5% next year

Will be data-dependent and nimble

It may take some time to get inflation to 2% and 'may well be a bumpy road'

Overall, there's nothing market moving here.