Kazuo Momma was head of monetary policy at the Bank of Japan. He was interviewed on Bloomberg TV today, Monday, 4 July 2022 .

In brief he affirmed what Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda has been saying that easy policy will be maintained:

YCC is coming under pressure. While the Bank has bought vast quantities of 10yr JGBs, and continues to do so, yields on other maturities have escaped higher than desired. The decline of the yen has dissipated in the past week or so as concerns mount about a global recession and the speculation over a Bank of Japan policy shift soon.

