Kazuo Momma was head of monetary policy at the Bank of Japan. He was interviewed on Bloomberg TV today, Monday, 4 July 2022 .
In brief he affirmed what Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda has been saying that easy policy will be maintained:
likely to keep its current monetary easing program “for many quarters to come” to ensure economic recovery to chase the Bank's target of sustainable 2% inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term “There’s a good case for the BOJ to be sticking to the current yield curve control for the rest of this year or even after that"
YCC is coming under pressure. While the Bank has bought vast quantities of 10yr JGBs, and continues to do so, yields on other maturities have escaped higher than desired. The decline of the yen has dissipated in the past week or so as concerns mount about a global recession and the speculation over a Bank of Japan policy shift soon.
I think I have the right pic.
