The latest forecasts from the Bank of France:

Sees 2022 GDP of 2.6% vs 2.3% prior

Sees 2023 GDP baseline of +0.5% vs +1.2% prior

Sees 2022 inflation at 5.8% and 2023 in range of 4.2-6.9%

Villeroy says any recession will be 'limited and temporary with a sharp rebound in 2024'.

We'll see about that.