There is just one large one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for USD/JPY at the 157.00 mark. As such, that could keep price action to be stickier to the figure level in the session ahead until the expiries roll off later in the day. That despite a break in the pair to fresh highs in over three weeks.

There's also smaller cluster of expiries for EUR/USD at around 1.0820-30 but should not be too impactful. The 100-day moving average at 1.0813 is the key technical level to watch right now, alongside bids lined up closer to 1.0800.

