ICYMI, the Bank of England on 17 March:

Snippet now via TD on the meeting and GBP outlook:

  • As expected, the MPC voted to raise Bank Rate by 25bps today.
  • However, the messaging around the hike took a notably softer tone, with the MPC not committing as forcefully to future hikes. We continue to expect a hike in May before a long pause to 2023.
  • We think rallies will be brief and prefer to buy EUR/GBP dips towards 0.83 rather than chasing the rally now.
  • We think that the dovish pivot, and hawkish Fed shift, imply a push below 1.30 for GBP/USD in Q2.
  • “A range of factors (BoE repricing, higher oil, rising stagflation risks, diverging monetary policy and growth expectations) point to a deteriorating backdrop and underperformance against the likes of USD and EUR.

GBP update:

boe gbp 17 march 18 March 2022