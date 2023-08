Goldman Sachs preface their expectation with "We see a below-consensus" ...

GS have been consistently below consensus with this expectation.

We see a below-consensus 20% probability of entering a recession over the next year

as we think taming inflation will not require a recession

we expect the unemployment rate to end the year at 3.5% and remain there for the next few years

Say what you like about JP, but falling inflation and low unemployment argues that he is doing just fine.