Goldman Sachs (quick) preview of Wednesday's (13 July 2022) Bank of Canada policy meeting
Eamonn Sheridan
Wednesday, 13/07/2022 | 03:23 GMT-0
13/07/2022 | 03:23 GMT-0
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus . For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here . "We expect the BoC to act "more forcefully" and hike the policy rate by 75bp this week to 2.25%. Beyond this week, we expect another 75bp hike in September, 50bp hikes in October and December, and a 4.25% terminal rate reached in Q1. The main drivers of our hawkish BoC call are that we expect headline CPI to remain above 7% this year and for the BoC to respond aggressively to any signs of entrenched inflation," GS notes. inflation
Read this Term "Risks to our hawkish terminal rate forecast are to the downside. A more significant US growth slowdown or a crash in the housing market would likely mean that the BoC hikes less in December and January than we expect" GS adds.
