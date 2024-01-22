Comments from Chair of Australia's sovereign wealth fund, Peter Costello, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting in a couple of weeks (February 5 and 6):

are signs that inflation in Australia is beginning to moderate

remains a long way to go to get prices back into the central bank's target band

"Although inflation has fallen from its peak, it is still well outside the target range of 2% to 3%,"

"Whilst markets rebounded on an expectation that rates could be lower this year, there is still a way to go."

Costello was Australia's Treasurer from 1996 to 2007.

---

