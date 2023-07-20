Expectations for some sort of policy tweak or change from the Bank of Japan at its 26 and 27 July meeting plunged this week with old reliable, Bank of Japan Governor Ueda, tipping a(nother) bucket of cold water on YCC tweak folks:

On Friday, tomorrow Tokyo time, Thursday evening GMT and US Eastern time we get Japanese inflation data for June. Ueda and his officials at the Bank have been tipping cold water on these too, insisting that inflation is transitory and does not necessiatate a move away from easy policy.

Expected tomorrow (2330 GMT is 7.30pm US Eastern time):

Unless some of those CPI measures come in over a bazillion or something per cent it seems the BOJ will not be swayed.