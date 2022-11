Coming up on 21 November 2022 is the People's Bank of China one- and five-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting.

Last week the Bank's Medium Term Lending Facility held the same rate,

which is an indication the LPRs are likely to remain unchanged. These are currently at

3.65% for the one year

4.30% for the five year

Otherwise its an empty data calendar for the Asia session.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .