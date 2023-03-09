>
Household net worth increased by $2.9 trillion in 4Q
Household net worth increased by $2.9 trillion in 4Q
-
Federal Reserve releases household net worth change for the 4Q
US household net worth rose by $2.9 trillion in the 4Q. The gains were led by corporate equity
- consumer credit continued to expand at a robust 7% base
- overall household debt growth slowed to an annual pace of 2.3% as a result of a slowdown in mortgage growth and a decline in other debt the average since 2020 has been a 7%
- nonfinancial business debt increased at an annual rate of 3.6%, mainly reflecting growth in mortgages and other loans
- value stocks increase by $2.7 trillion
- value real estate decreased by $0.1 trillion
- corporate equities
Equities
Equities can be defined as stocks or shares in a company that investors can buy or sell. For example, when you buy a stock, you are purchasing equity, thereby becoming a partial owner of shares in a specific company or fund.Equities do not pay a fixed interest rate, and as such are not considered guaranteed income. Consequently, equity markets are often associated with risk.When a company issues bonds, it’s taking loans from buyers. When a company offers shares, on the other hand, it’s selling p
Equities can be defined as stocks or shares in a company that investors can buy or sell. For example, when you buy a stock, you are purchasing equity, thereby becoming a partial owner of shares in a specific company or fund.Equities do not pay a fixed interest rate, and as such are not considered guaranteed income. Consequently, equity markets are often associated with risk.When a company issues bonds, it’s taking loans from buyers. When a company offers shares, on the other hand, it’s selling p
Read this Term total $39.4 trillion
- real estate totaled $43.5 trillion
- household debt was $19 trillion
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW