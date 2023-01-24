A common currency between the pair seems very unlikely, but the read here is interesting on why its being at least floated as an idea:

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva and Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández ... said they had “decided to move forward with discussions about a common South American currency that could be used for financial and commercial flows ...”

Brazil’s finance minister, Fernando Haddad ... stressed that Argentina’s shortfall of US dollars was weighing on trade between the two countries and that government leaders were exploring possible solutions

Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Tellimer, said in a research note ... “Brazil and Argentina are a long way away from the convergence in economic policy and performance required to launch [a] monetary union”

Info via CNN, link above, worth a read if you are interested.

What would you call such a common currency between the two. Some combination of Pele and Messi? The Pessi? The Mele? I'm sure ForexLive folks can do better in the comments ....